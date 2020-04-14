OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds offer 10 hours of music from 10-minute charge

OnePlus has this evening introduced its latest pair of wireless earbuds alongside its all-new 8 Series smartphones.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z arrive as cheaper alternatives to the Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds that the Chinese company launched last year, priced a wallet-friendly £69/$49.95.

Wireless earbuds at that price don't typically get you much in the way of features aside from an in-line remote, but the Bullets Wireless Z have a trick up their sleeve – and a good one at that. From just a 10-minute charge they promise music playback for up to 10 hours, while a full charge provides a very reasonable 20 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come in multiple colour options – black (pictured), blue, mint and oat – and will be available from 21st April.

If they're anything like the company's original Bullets Wireless, we're expecting a good-value-for-money performance that, alongside the new battery feature, would make for a competitive pair of wireless earbuds indeed. We look forward to trying them out.

