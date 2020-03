The £70 NCLP60F and £80 NCLP120F models can hold a flat TV just 1.4cm from the wall, and are equipped with OmniMount's Level'n'Lock system for easy mounting and levelling.

Both have four independent attachment points that allow the mounts to be attached to any hole pattern up to 40cm or 60cm wide respectively, and the rails can be fixed to one of three locations for maximum flexibility.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook