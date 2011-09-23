Our November issue is in UK shops now - and globally available here as a digital edition - and it's a must-read magazine packed with exclusive new-season product reviews.

From budget hi-fi speakers to the biggest TVs you can buy, we've reviewed and rated the hottest kit around, including:

Marantz CD6004 CD player and PM6004 amplifier - budget hi-fi at its best?

Q Acoustics 2020i - first review of £160 speakers from the company's brand-new range, as officially revealed earlier this week.

Sonos Play:3 - has multiroom music got a new star baby?

Hot new speaker packages - KEF KHT 2005 HD1 plus the Mission MX1 5.1 set-up

Pioneer VSX-521 - new budget AV receiver reviewed, plus up the surround sound price range comes the feature-packad Yamaha RX-A3010

B&W C5 - following from the excellent P5 headphones, how do the company's first in-ear models fare?

Sony VPL-HW30ES - Sony's mid-priced 3D projector hits our test rooms

Cyrus Stream XP - the latest in Cyrus's music-streaming line-up

Quad 12L Classic - the much-loved speakers are back in a new edition

Samsung UE40D7000 - we review the ultra-slimline Samsung 40in set.

And that's just some of the 26 products reviewed in our bumper First Tests section!

Group Tests

Moving on through the issue, highlights include:

Supertest - 55-65in TVs. How do the bigger screens hold up with SD as well as HD and internet content? Our test finds out, putting six huge sets from LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic through their paces.

Floorstanding speakers, £380-£500 - which is the best of the tall budget boxes? Our six-way test aims to find out, reviewing models from Dali, Mission, Monitor Audio, Quadral, Roth and Tannoy.

£800-£1000 home cinema amplifiers & receivers - four new models do battle, from Harman Kardon, Onkyo, Pioneer and Yamaha.

DACs special - a round-up test of the latest plus favourite DACs from £175-£500. Includes reviews of the Audiolab M-DAC, Teac UD-HO1 plus other new models from Firestorne, Hegel and Matrix.

Other features include a fascinating Big Question analysing whether what we see affects what we hear when assessing home cinema kit, plus a ton of tips, tricks and suggestions in our Sound Advice, System Builder, Playlist, and Jargon Buster sections.

Win!

There's also our latest competition - your chance to win an Olive music server. You can enter here; best of luck!

Meanwhile our Insider section offers a preview of next month's Manchester Home Entertainment show, where a lot of the hot kit above will be demonstrated, and we'll be unveiling our 2011 Awards....

Finally, our Temptations tests of the best new high-end products include reviews of the Leema Pyrix preamp and Leema Hydra II power amp, plus a stunning 3D projector, the SIM2 C3X Lumis 3D-S.

Add in our world-famous Buyer's Guide and it's a bumper issue indeed.

Remember you can buy editions online now as well as in the shops - enjoy!

