Nokia is launching a range of entry-level QLED TVs

Affordable QLED TVs arrive in time for the Winter Olympics

Think of Nokia and you probably think of solidly-built smartphones – not TVs. That could all be about to change, though. 

The Finnish smartphone brand has teamed up with Austrian firm Streamview to produce a new range of entry-level 'QLED' TVs ranging from 43- to 70-inch in size. 

According to flatpanelshd, the Nokia-branded sets come with a built-in subwoofer, quad-core processor, three HDMI 2.0 ports, WiFi and Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast and Game mode. You also get 8GB of storage for recording live TV.

Fun fact: although described as 'QLED' the Nokia sets feature a classic LCD – rather than LED – panel. A Quantum Dot film layer is added to achieve higher brightness. Both Samsung and TCL already employ the same LCD-based wizardry.

Smart TV functions are available thanks to the Android TV platform, which typically offers access to over 7,000 apps including the likes of Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

The new Nokia ph... sorry, TVs, start at €650 (£550 / $750 / AU$1000) for the 43-inch. The 55-inch is €850 (£710 / $960 / AU$1400), and the 58-inch is €900 (£750 / $1050 / AU$1500). The flagship 70-inch model will set you back €1600 (£1400 / $1800 / AU$2600).

The first Nokia-branded QLED TVs went on sale in Europe last year, but Streamview hopes these entry-level options will bring Quantum Dot technology to the masses. Tempted? The range is due on sale at nokia.streamview.com this month.

