New PS4 update brings Remote Play to all Android devices

Huge news for PS4 users: the latest software update for PlayStation 4, version 7.00, is launching this week worldwide. The update includes new functionality to key features such as Remote Play and Party.

Excited? Here's what PS4 players can look forward to.

If you want to stream compatible PS4 games on your mobile, Remote Play can now be used on smartphones and tablets running on Android 5.0 or higher (and not just Sony phones, as has previously been the case). Just download or update the PS4 Remote Play App from the Google Play store to benefit.

Players should also be able to now use their DualShock 4 wireless controllers via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an Android, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. All you need to do is update to Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina (releasing in October) to use this feature.

For iPhone or iPad users, meanwhile, the Remote Play App has been updated so they can now display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation.

For playing alongside friends or other community members, the Party feature has been rebuilt, which means two things.

Firstly, within the Party feature, users should experience better network connectivity and audio quality – and you can play with twice as many friends or community members.

Secondly, the Party App will also offer a new Chat Transcription feature for US users, via the PS4 Second Screen App on your smartphone or other mobile devices. The new feature supports US English and converts party voice chat to text, or enables you to enter text that is read aloud to other party members. If using your mobile device to connect to your PS4 during a Party, you should now see a new Party tab added, where the new functionality is available.

