New from Optoma is the high-brightness HD6720 projector, which claims to offer 'Lights-on 3D entertainment' thanks to its 2700 ANSI Lumens light output.

Selling for £450, the new model replaces the HD67N, and offers 720p resolution as well as being compatible with Optoma's 3D-XL projector adapter for 3D gaming, TV and movies.

Along with that high brightness, the HD6720 offers 400:1 ANSI contrast (4000:1 dynamic contrast), and has HDMI, VGA, S-video and composite inputs. Native resolution is 1280x800 pixels, and the projector is compatible with 1080p24/50/60, 1080i50/60 and 720p50/60/120.

The HD6720 will deliver an image of up to 2.22m/87.43in diagonal at just 3m, and 5.92m/233.14in at 8m.

Weighing just 2.3kg, the projector is on sale now.

