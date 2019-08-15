New iPhone 11 leak suggests big battery, new colour and no USB-C

As iPhone 11 leaks go, we're emphatically advised to "take a grain of salt" with this one. So that's us told, then. Nevertheless, with less than one month to go until Apple officially introduces the iPhone 11 – or possibly iPhone XI – some potential information (albeit sketchy) has been brought to our attention.

A new list of specs, features and updates on the latest iPhone series has been posted on Reddit, apparently from a Chinese user who "used to be a member of Foxconn, but quit recently".

So what's rumoured? Well, a few bits and pieces. A new dark green colour, alongside the typical white, black and gold finishes, is apparently on the menu. It is supposedly the "most beautiful colour" of the year, likened by the author to that of the Sony Z5.

The battery in the flagship 'Max' model of the newest iPhone series is purportedly 3969mAh - significantly higher than the 3174mAh capacity supported by 2018's iPhone XS Max, although still just short of the Galaxy S10+'s 4100mAh battery.

Back in April we noted that the iPhone's new camera design seemed to depict a slightly ugly three-lens triangular design - and according to the leak, these pictures are legit. Sigh.

The camera itself is apparently "aggressively" improved, heralded by a 12-megapixel primary sensor. Further features and specification for the two other lenses are yet unknown.

Unchanged features include the Lightning headphone jack/charger (so no USB-C as rumoured, then?) and the same 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options as the previous iPhone XS and XS Max models. This is slightly disappointing considering that the competition – such as Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 10+ – start at 256GB.

3D Touch support is absent from the feature list, and according to the source you can expect the same facial recognition tech and 5W charger in the box - so don't expect super-fast charging.

And that, as they say, is all she wrote – for now. There's not long to wait though, with Apple's next iPhones expected to be unveiled in September, as is customary.

