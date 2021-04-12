New iPad Pro could be in short supply due to Mini LED screen shortage

Apple's next iPad Pro could be even more highly sought after than we originally thought. According to Bloomberg's sources, the new Mini LED screen – the updated tablet's biggest selling point – is facing production shortages that could limit the device's initial supply.

The report says that Apple's overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, leading at least one Mini LED manufacturer to pause production.

Like OLED, Mini LED is used in TVs, but it has better contrast ratios than the current Pro's OLED panel. It is also less susceptible to burn-in, so if you accidentally leave your tablet on YouTube over the weekend you won't have to worry about the logo being forever etched in the screen.

This production issue shouldn't hold up the iPad's launch, however. Apple is expected to make an announcement later this month.

We're expecting two new iPad Pros: a new 11-inch model with the same OLED panel as the existing one, and a 12.9-inch model that will exclusively carry the Mini LED screen.

This issue could mean the 12.9-inch model ships later and is available in limited quantities at first, according to Bloomberg's sources.

The new iPad Pros should also offer a faster processor that performs on a par with its M1 Macs, a faster USB-C port that works with more accessories, and better cameras.

We're expecting an event invite any day now, with the launch expected to take place in the latter half of April. We'll bring you more news as we get it.

