Netflix acquires its first games studio, launches mobile gaming

Netflix has acquired its first ever game developer as part of a push to diversify its offerings for subscribers. The developer in question, Night School Studio, is best known for its narrative, story-driven titles like Oxenfree (pictured above), 1.51exfiltrati0n (a Mr. Robot tie-in), and Apple-exclusive Next Stop Nowhere.

The announcement follows the hiring of Mike Verdu (formerly of Oculus and EA) earlier this year, as Netflix looks set to offer games as long as its TV and film offerings.

"We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play,” Verdu stated as part of the announcement. "Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases," he continued.

Nights School Studio’s Sean Krankel stated that, "Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing.”

It’s not clear what the first Netflix-exclusive game will be or what form it will take, but Night School Studio has confirmed that it will be continuing its work on Oxenfree II, as well as working on new game worlds. What that (and this announcement) means for the potential new world of gaming, remains to be seen, but colour us more than a little intrigued.

