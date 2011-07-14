Naim is offering a free iPad 2 to buyers of two or more of its Uniti products – the original NaimUniti, the UnitiQute and the UnitiServe – between now and the end of August.

Naim's Total Uniti promotion is designed to promote the way multiple Uniti products can be used together to create a multiform system, all under the control of the company's free n-Stream and n-Serve apps, which run on iOS devices.

And to help Uniti system buyers make the most of their new set-up, the company is giving a free iPad 2 Wi-Fi 16GB, worth £399, when any two Uniti products are bought in a single transaction.

To take advantage of the deal, you need to go to Naim's dedicated Total Uniti website, enter the code UNITI NEWS, and download a voucher.

Send this, along with your proof of purchase for two or more Uniti products, to Naim, and the company will send you your iPad 2.

The offer runs until August 31st.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook