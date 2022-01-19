NAD unveils M23 Hybrid Digital stereo power amplifier

NAD Electronics has just unveiled its new M23 Hybrid Digital stereo amplifier – a sleek, all-alloy beast that aims to deliver state-of-the-art engineering at an ‘affordable’ price.

The M23 employs the same Purifi Eigentakt Class-D amplification technology first introduced in the company's (much pricier) M33 BluOS Streaming Amplifier. NAD claims the tech is a "once-in-a-decade amplification innovation" that all-but-eliminates distortion and promises extraordinarily low noise.

A bold statement indeed, but if the cutting-edge Eigentakt module works as well here as it does in the acclaimed M33, the M23 could turn out to be a cracking product.

The M23 seems to have plenty of oomph, even at low impedances. It boasts 180W per channel of continuous power and 260 per channel of instantaneous power. Two M23 amplifiers can also be paired together, and there’s the option to combine the M23 with the M33 for 700W per channel (in bridged mode).

Used in conjunction with the BluOS multi-room music streaming app, the M23 supports dozens of streaming services, not to mention Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. It's pretty old-school round the back: two sets of speaker outputs plus balanced (XLR) and single-ended (RCA) inputs.

Tempted by NAD’s modern take on the traditional stereo amplifier? The M23 Hybrid Digital is expected to hit shops this month, priced at £2999 / $3499 (around AU$4900).

