On the back of the Encore 225 you’ll find three analogue inputs, four digital (two optical, two coaxial), four USB Type A, one of which can charge smartphones and tablets, and one USB Type B. The player can handle full-fat hi-res audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and boasts 225 watts per channel.

Musical Fidelity has given it network capabilities too and says it will work with a Sonos multi-room system. Other features include a headphone amplifier, fixed and variable line level outputs and one digital output.

The built-in CD player doubles as a ripper and is coupled to an upgradeable 1TB hard drive, which should be enough for more than 2500 CDs. Also under the hood, you’ll find a 64-bit Intel CPU with 2GB of RAM, which can also be upgraded if required.

Information is displayed on the front-mounted high-resolution colour display and you can control it via either the supplied remote control or accompanying Android and iOS app.

A prototype version of the M6 Encore will on display at the Bristol Show 2016. Pricing is still tbc.

