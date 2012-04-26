Norwegian hi-fi specialist Electrocompaniet will use the Munich High End Show next week to take the wraps off its new all-in-one music streaming system.

Called the Electrocompaniet ECI 6 DS, it will stream music from your home network via either a wired (LAN) or wireless connection.

And if you hook up your iPod or iPhone to the device, which accepts a direct digital connection, they can be controlled using the system remote control.

There's internet radio, USB playback and a built-in 2 x 125W amplifier too. Analogue sources can be connected using the balanced (XLR) or phono (RCA) inputs, and there are coaxial and optical digital inputs for connecting other devices.

It's not cheap, mind. The ECI 6 DS will go on sale for £4490 this summer.

