MQA founder Bob Stuart recognised by Royal Academy of Engineering

Bob Stuart, creator of MQA and co-founder of Meridian Audio, has been awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering Prince Philip Medal for "his exceptional contribution to audio engineering which has changed the way we listen to music and experience films". It's no trifling matter either, Stuart is the first audio engineer to receive the award in its 20-year history.

He's in good company: previous recipients of the Prince Philip Medal include inventor of the turbojet engine, Air Commodore Sir Frank Whittle OM KBE CB FREng FRS; geothermal power innovator, Lucien Bronicki; and the electrical engineer who revolutionised fibre optics, Dr Charles Kao CBE FRS FREng.

The Prince Philip Medal is commissioned (as one might expect) by HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Senior Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. It is awarded periodically to an engineer of any nationality who has made exceptional contributions to engineering through practice, management or education.

In accepting this award, Bob Stuart said: “Audio engineering sits at an intersection between analogue and digital engineering, music and the human listener. My passion to enable great sound recording and playback has required a multi-disciplinary approach, but that quest to preserve and share music performances is very satisfying and important. I am honoured and humbled to receive this award from the Royal Academy of Engineering.”

