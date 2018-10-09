MQA arrives on Astell & Kern music players, new Audiolab DAC and more

Support for Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) – an audio technology that in recent years has made hi-res audio streaming of networked music files and Tidal Masters a reality – appears to be steaming along at a rate of knots.

Every technology show seems to be a stage on which MQA can announce new brand partnerships and/or product integrations.

The latest, the Rocky Mountain Audio Fest, saw new support for the technology - including from the just-announced trio of new NAD products. The Astell & Kern’s A&ultima SP1000 will be MQA-certified in the next week or so, with more players in the latest A&K range due to receive the update 'soon'.

It is also arriving on Dali’s BluOS-based Callisto wireless speaker system (which we currently have in our test room), while Audiolab’s new 8300CDQ DAC, out later this month, will land MQA-ready.

Krell also plans to integrate MQA into its K-300i amplifier later this year.

A more extensive list of products with MQA support can be found here.

