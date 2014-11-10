Mous has just taken to Kickstarter in order to help raise the funds needed to produce the Musicase – a product designed for the iPhone 5, 5S and 6, with the 5C to follow if enough cash is pledged.

The storage case keeps the headphones with your Apple handset, which means you shouldn't forget them. Meanwhile, the lead winds up underneath the cover for ease of use and storage.

A number of colour combinations will be made available, with multiple winders and/or frames from the Get Creative range letting you mix-and-match the colour scheme to suit your mood.

The Get Creative range is exclusive to Kickstarter supporters and lets you choose two frames and three winders for £34, or three frames and five winders for a pledge of £43.

Otherwise, a standard Mous Musicase starts at £17 for the Classic Black version. Mous's Kickstarter campaign aims to raise £10,000 by 9th December. For more information, visit the campaign page.

