Scott Steinberg will head the project as CEO of Bullitt's audio division. The Ministry of Sound audio range, which will include wireless Bluetooth and multi-room speakers, will go on sale from May 2015. There will also be a series of headphones, including a DJ-spec over-ear model.

The new Ministry of Sound products will feature premium materials and designs, as well as touch-panel gesture controls. The audio specifications are being developed in conjunction with the audio engineers responsible for The Box, the main room at the MoS nightclub.

They will also feature built-in access to Ministry of Sound's radio channels and the live club feed. The connected wi-fi range of products will be "interoperable wth all OS platforms, including Apple AirPlay and DLNA, and will support multi-room playback as well as the most popular music streaming services". Smartphone and tablet control apps will be developed for the new range too.

"Our world-class sound engineers have worked closely with Bullitt's technologists and designers to create a range of products that deliver extraordinary sound," says Ministry of Sound CEO Lohan Presencer.

This is not the first time the Ministry of Sound has entered the audio market. Back in 2011 it released a range of headphones to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In the same year the brand teamed up with Hed Kandi to launch a range of iPhone audio accessories.

And in 2007 we tested the Ministry of Sound MC0571P micro system, giving it a solid four stars.

