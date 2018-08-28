UPDATE: It's official. For a limited time only, US customers have the chance to subscribe to Xbox All Access, a one-stop subscription shop which bundles console, online gaming and access to over 100 titles in one big package.

Pricing is $21.99 per month over 24 months if you opt for an Xbox One S (1TB), with the cost rising to $34.99 if you want the top-of-the-range Xbox One X (1TB).

You'll need to live in the US and also have a Dell Preferred Account to take advantage of the 24-month payment plan, which comes with 0% APR.

Microsoft has also confirmed that you'll own the console outright once your payment package has been agreed, so there's no need to return the console once your 24 months is up.

Original story (23:08:18)

According to online reports, Microsoft is set to launch a new all-in-one subscription service, which will combine your choice of console/4K Blu-ray player (either an Xbox One S or One X), with access to both its online gaming platform and games library.

How much will the service cost? The Verge claims the Xbox One X bundle will cost $34.99 (roughly £27) per month over 24 months. Whether you'll have the option of a shorter contract and how this could affect the monthly fee remains to be seen.

Windows Central claims the subscription service will be called "Xbox All Access" and that the Xbox One S bundle will be closer to $22 (around £17) a month over two-years. It's believed the service will be limited to US customers initially - there's no word on when/if it will roll out to other countries.

Bundling hardware with a subscription package is hardly a new concept, but it's interesting to see Microsoft go down this route. This does leave a couple of questions still to be answered, though. What happens to the console at the end of the subscription? Will you have to send it back to Microsoft? What happens to all the games you've stored on it?

Would you be interested in such a service? Don't forget, you're not just getting a games console but a very capable 4K Blu-ray player too.

