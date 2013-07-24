If you're in the market for a new streaming music system, Meridian has some news to encourage you to take the plunge.

Firstly, Meridian streaming systems are set to be fully compatible, from August 5th, with QNAP NAS drives.

Some of the better NAS servers on the market – we took a long hard look at the latest QNAP QTS 4.0 software and liked what we saw – they also offer the benefit of RAID back-up protection.

MORE: How to build a NAS server

Meridian is also offering a a plugin for the dBpoweramp Music Converter and CD Ripper, helping you get your music from disc to drive along with all the necessary tagging information.

If all this sounds interesting, then Meridian is offering a summer promotion to upgrade your existing audio system to a streaming solution from Meridian, such as the Sooloos Control 15.

Available from participating Meridian UK dealers only, there are more details on the promotion on the Meridian Audio website.

by Joe Cox

