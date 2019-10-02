Marshall Major III Voice headphones add Google Assistant control

Marshall has added the Google Assistant voice assistant to its popular Major headphones. This latest model is called the Marshall Major III Voice and the over-ear headphones feature a dedicated button for Google's personal assistant - one press, and the digital butler will be at your beck and call.

So what can it do? A long-press of the button will make Google Assistant perk up its digital ears. Then you can tell it to start playing a playlist, read out your text messages or give you directions to somewhere.

You can also ask it to read the weather forecast and news headlines, set reminders, and look up trivia.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Away from the voice assistant, they look like a great pair of headphones (though we'll reserve judgement until we review them). They connect wirelessly using Bluetooth, and give you 60 hours of wireless playback between recharges.

Inside are 40mm dynamic drivers, promising a clear, distinctive sound that doesn't compromise at low frequencies.

The Major III Voice will cost £149.99/$169, and will go on sale on 16th October. Pre-orders are open now from marshallheadphones.com.

