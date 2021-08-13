M10 V2 is the newest just-add-speakers integrated amp and streamer from NAD

Meet NAD's newest integrated amplifier-slash-all-in-one streamer for the internet era. Like the original NAD Masters M10 BluOS Streaming Amplifier, the M10 V2 combines a network streamer and 100W-per-channel amp in one stylish package.

Using the BluOS app, you can cue up any music you want from your smartphone, tablet or computer and have it play through your hi-fi speakers.

The M10 V2 aims to improve on its predecessor by adding a remote control, updated gain algorithms and a thoroughly modern upgrade path to Dolby Digital 4.0, 4.1 or 4.2-channel surround sound.

(Image credit: NAD)

As you can see above, the M10 V2 offers plenty of connections, including RCA analogue, Ethernet, HDMI eARC, USB-A, stereo line and coax/optical digital inputs plus a preamp output and two independent subwoofer outs with updated gain algorithms.

In addition, the M10 V2 supports two-way Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 (so you can stream music from an iPhone, iPad, or iTunes library) plus Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect, so you can play music using the apps for those services. It’s Roon Ready, so you can stream music from a computer running Roon Core and you can select music vocally using Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Assistant.

The M10 V2’s upgraded 7-in touchscreen promises purer colours and a wider viewing angle than the screen on the original M10. Behind it, the on board ESS Sabre DAC can handle 24 bit/192kHz signals, and there's full MQA hardware decoding and rendering capability, meaning hi-res streaming is very much on the menu.

(Image credit: NAD)

The chassis features solid brushed aluminium with Gorilla Glass top and front panels and, like the original M10, the M10 V2 has built-in Dirac Live Room Correction. Using the supplied calibrated microphone and the Dirac app, this aims to correct sonic peaks and dips caused by your room’s acoustics. And the M10 V2 can store up to five Dirac profiles for different listening positions or room conditions too – whether the curtains are open or closed, say.

Ready for pricing? The NAD M10 V2 will start shipping globally this month and will retail for £2199 ($2749, €2,999). When prices for Australia are known, we'll update this page.

MORE:

Read all our NAD reviews

Remember this legendary NAD stereo amp in our That Was Then... NAD 3020 feature

Amp shopping? See our pick of the best stereo amplifiers 2021: best integrated amps for every budget