Yesterday Netflix announced it had clinched a deal to add popular BBC shows to its forthcoming UK video streaming service, and today it's the turn of arch-rival LoveFilm to announce a tie-up with Sony Pictures Television.

LoveFilm, owned by Amazon, has won the rights to stream titles including The Social Network and Salt, as well as other films and children's TV titles.

The multi-year deal with Sony for exclusive streaming rights follows a similar deal LoveFilm struck with Warner Bros, giving it rights to films including The Dark Knight and The Hangover.

LoveFilm has also done deals with Entertainment One, Studio Canal, Disney, Lionsgate and Momentum.

Not to be outdone, Netflix has similar agreements with Miramax, Lionsgate and MGM for films including Pulp Fiction, Kick-Ass and The Hobbit.

As if that wasn’t enough, both Sony Pictures and MGM are co-producers on the next James Bond flick, Skyfall – raising the question of which service will get streaming rights to 007's upcoming adventure.

