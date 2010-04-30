While we suspect that might be a slight exaggeration, the number of options available is impressive and every buyer can create their own bespoke television set.

There are four screen sizes – 32, 40, 46 and 55in – and two design versions: the Compose model with contrasting filter screen, or the Selection with a high-gloss front frame.

All models use LCD panels with LED backlighting, and the Compose has 400Hz with intelligent backlight control on models of 40in and larger. A Freeview tuner is standard across the range, while Freeview HD, single satellite HD and twin satellite HD tuners are optional (the latter is standard on the Compose).

Loewe offers a host of different audio options, from stereo through 3.1, 5.1 to full 7.1 cinema sound using the new Loewe Sound Projector.

Multimedia connectivity includes WLAN for access to online content, while Loewe's Media+ technology gives access to the firm's media portal, images, music and videos (via USB or a home network) and MediaNet brings internet radio and internet TV to your screen.

A 250GB hard-disk recorder is standard on some models, optional on others.

You can even choose from the standard finishes in black, silver or gloss white plus interchangeable side inserts in any colour from the RAL spectrum.

Loewe claims energy consumption is 45 per cent less than the outgoing model.

Prices start at £3400 for the Individual Compose 40in. The 40in and 46in models will be available from the end of May, the 55in from July and the 32in from August.

