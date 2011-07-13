The latest addition ot Loewe's Art range of LCD TVs is this, the Art 37, which joins the existing 32in, 40in and 46in sets.

It has edge-LED backlighting, is available in gloss black, chrome silver or – as shown here – mocha, and costs from £1795. The mocha finish is £100 extra, and if the TV is fitted with the optional DR+ hard drive it will set you back £2195.

Features include a 100Hz panel, automatic optical picture control (OPC), the ability to stream audio and video stored on a home network, and internet access via Loewe's MediaNet portal.

Video-on-demand content is available from a video library based on HbbTV technology, while photos, music and videos can also be viewed from a connected USB storage device.

Sound is provided via a pair of 2 x 20W speakers and integrated 40W subwoofer.

As for installation, buyers can choose between a rotating table-top stand, wall mount or floor stand.

