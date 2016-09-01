Libratone claims its new Q Adapt in-ears are “among the world’s first Lightning powered headphones”. The few pairs we have seen were on-ear and over-ear, so a pair of in-ears is timely, especially considering that Apple is expected to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack with the upcoming iPhone 7.

The in-ears have adjustable noise cancellation (ANC) built-in, but because they’re powered by the Lightning port, they don’t need a battery pack or built-in rechargeable battery. This should provide a “more robust digital sound”, says Libratone.

The Q Adapts use Libratone’s CityMix ANC technology, which lets you control the level of noise-cancellation, to allow background noise such as traffic.

Libratone has embedded a microphone into the cable, which is made of a “special Libratone fabric”. The mic can be used for phone calls and Siri commands. They’ll be available for pre-order in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Elegant Nude and Rose Pink finishes from early September, priced £159.

The Q Adapt on-ear headphones ditch wires in favour of a Bluetooth connection to a smartphone or tablet. There is a built-in microphone in one of the earcups for making phone calls, and they also feature the CityMix noise-cancellation technology.

Other features include a Hush function, which pauses music by waving your hand over one of the ear cups. A proximity sensor will also pause music when you take them off your head. The Bluetooth +1 feature lets you send music to another pair of Bluetooth headphones, so you and a friend can listen to the same music from one device.

The Q Adapt on-ear headphones will be available in Nude, Black and White finishes and can be pre-ordered from early September, priced £219.

