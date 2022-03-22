LG 2022 OLED Evo TV prices revealed, 42-inch C2 costs $1399

LG has announced US pricing for its B2 OLEDs and C2 and G2 OLED Evo TVs for 2022 – the majority of which are now available to buy from its website. (In Europe? These are the LG 2022 TV prices for you.)

The B2 models start at $1499 for the 55-inch size, $1999 for 65-inch and $3299 for 77-inch – and are all available now. This gives us a good indication of the yet-to-be-announced prices of the entry-level A2 range, which should be roughly in line with last year’s A1 series, with the 55-inch set costing around $1599.

Offering a picture quality step up with the company's next-gen processor Alpha 9 Gen 5 and an OLED Evo panel in the 55-inch+ sizes, the C2 TVs range from $1399 for the 42-inch model (available in May) to $5499 for the 83-incher (available in April). The four sizes in between are all available now, priced as follows: 48-inch ($1499), 55-inch ($1799), 65-inch ($2499) and 77-inch ($3499).

The brand’s flagship OLED Evo G2 Gallery Edition TVs – supposedly brighter than the C2 models and uniquely compatible with the Gallery Stand – begin at $2199 for the 55-inch set (available in April). That living room-friendly size sits below the 65-inch ($2999), 77-inch ($3999) and 83-inch ($6499, available in April) models. That's pretty much in line with Samsung's all-new S95B QD-OLED TV, which will be available next month from $2200 and $3000 for the 55-inch and 65-inch models respectively. So we could have a rather tasty battle between the two brands on our hands this year.

The price and release date of the range-topping 97-inch set in the G2 series – said to be the world's biggest consumer OLED TV – is still yet to be announced, although recent reports suggest it could cost as much as $28,000. That’s pricier than LG’s 88-inch 8K TV $24,999) even, which we now know will be available from April alongside the $12,999 77-inch variant.

And that's your lot. Time will tell if the A2 series will undercut the launch price of last year's A1 in the US, or whether the cost of that G2 97-incher really will be that dizzying. But if you've been eyeing up a new OLED TV, and one available now meets your size and budget requirements, what are you waiting for? Oh, our reviews of them, you say? Watch this space.

