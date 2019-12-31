LG teases 2020 soundbars with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

LG has teased a new range of soundbars ahead of CES 2020.

Details are a little thin on the ground, but it looks as though there will be at least four new premium models – SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG and SN8YG. We assume more budget models in the offing, but at the time of writing, this is still to be confirmed by LG.

LG's flagship soundbar for 2020 is the SN11RG (pictured). It's a 7.1.4 set-up that comes complete with two wireless rear speakers, both of which are forward and up-firing.

For the other three models, you can add full surround sound via LG's optional SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit.

The big news for LG's 2020 soundbars is that auto-calibration tech will feature for the very first time. AI Room Calibration will see compatible soundbars analyse your room and adjust their sound to suit the space available.

Other features on the menu for 2020 include 4K pass-through, eARC support and Google Assistant support.

LG is also continuing its relationship with British hi-fi specialist Meridian Audio, with more models than ever boasting Bass and Space technology (which claims to both boost low frequencies and widen the soundstage) and Image Elevation (which raises the perceived height of vocals and instruments).

We hope to learn more about LG's new range at CES 2020, where we'll be bringing you all the very latest soundbar, TV and AV news for the year ahead.

