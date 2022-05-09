LG has apparently found a way to boost OLED brightness by another 20%, up to 1200 nits

LG Display may have found a way to boost the brightness of OLED TVs by another 20 per cent, according to a report by Korean outlet The Elec (via flatpanelshd).

By applying a micro lens – a thin transparent layer containing thousands of tiny lenses – to an existing OLED panel, LG Displays reckons it can optimise each and every light path, increasing brightness to around 1200 nits.

The tech simultaneously reduces power consumption, which is good news because consuming too much power has been known to shorten a display's lifespan.

"LG Display is known to expect a 20% improvement in OLED luminance by applying a micro lens. Under the premise that the product lifespan is the same, if the OLED luminance increases, power consumption can be saved at the same luminance," reads a translated version of the report.

The project is said to have reached an "advanced" stage, which supposedly means that micro lens panels could be introduced at the start of 2023. The tech is expected to appear on LG's top-of-the-range 'OLED.EX' panels initially, boosting brightness from 1000 nits to 1200 nits .

The idea of using a micro lens layer to boost a screen's performance is nothing new. It's rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra AMOLED display uses a similar trick, while Chinese electronics manufacturer Seeya is said to be working on an ultra-portable OLED display featuring a micro lens.

It's also worth noting that micro lenses won't necessarily help LG Display catch up with QD-OLED, the cutting-edge panel tech developed by Samsung Display. The newly launched Samsung S95B QD-OLED TV can apparently already reach 1500 nits.

