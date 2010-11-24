The tour uses an interactive living room installation featuring an oversize sofa and 3D TV demo, giving shoppers the chance to experience the difference between active and passive 3D technology for themselves.
With a sofa "big enough to fit the whole family" and treats to enjoy, visitors to the LG demo will be able to ask about the latest 3D tech, participate in 3D gaming and see what nature, sport and drama programmes look like in 3D.
The tour will be visiting the following locations between now and the New Year:
Manchester, Trafford Centre: November 26-28th
Milton Keynes, The Centre: December 3-5th
Birmingham, The Bullring: December 10-12th
Kent, Bluewater: December 17-19th
Birmingham, AMC Cinema: December 27-30th
London, South Bank, BFI IMAX cinema: January 2-5th
Manchester, AMC Cinema: January 12-16th
