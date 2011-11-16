COMPETITION NOW CLOSED



To celebrate the 35th anniversary of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision and the legendary Linn LP12 turntable (above), we've teamed up with the famous Scottish hi-fi company to bring you this superb prize.

One lucky reader will get to win this stunning system from hi-fi experts Linn: a classic Linn Majik LP12 turntable (£2350), Majik-1 pre and power amp (£1630), and a pair of Majik 109 speakers (£935).

In addition, everyone can enjoy one Studio Master music download, courtesy of Linn.

To get your free track, simply choose from one of the ten titles listed below and go to www.linn.co.uk/whathifi and enter the promo code whathifi. The free tracks will be available for download until December 31st 2011.

List of downloads available:



Barb Jungr

Album: Man in the Long Black Coat

Track: Man in the Long Black Coat

Kuniko

Album: Kuniko Plays Reich

Track: Electric Counterpoint Version

for Percussions: Movement III

Claire Martin

Album: Witchcraft

Track: The Best is Yet To Come

William Carter

Album: La Calme - Fernando Sor

Late Works

Track: Morceau de concert

Op 54 - Allegro

Dunedin Consort

Album: JS Bach Matthew Passion

Track: Erbarme dich, mein Gott



Scottish Chamber Orchestra

Album: Mozart Requiem

Track: Lacrimosa

Fiona Mackenzie

Album: Elevate

Track: At the Bottom of the Sea

Artur Pizarro

Album: Albéniz Iberia and Granados Goyescas

Track: Iberia Book 1 - 2. El Puerto

Avison Ensemble

Album: Handel Concerti Grossi Opus 6

Track: Opus 6 No.2 in GF Major - I. Andante larghetto

Maeve O’Boyle

Album: All My Sins

Track: Carnival Attraction

Dawn Langstroth

Album: All My Sins

Track: carnival Attraction

To enter the competition to win a Linn LP12 system, click here.