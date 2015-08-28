It's been a while since KEF has launched a new product based on its famous 'egg' speaker design.

We've reviewed our fair share of egg-based 5.1 systems over the years, many of which have won Awards, but it's now back with a brand-new 2.0 desktop set-up.

MORE: KEF E305 review

Unboxing video

You can hook-up audio sources via a number of different methods including Bluetooth (the system includes aptX support) and the built-in USB socket. This input supports high-res sample rates up to 24-bit/96kHz.

There's also an optical input to accept the sound from your TV and a 3.5mmm input for portable devices if you prefer to go wired instead of wireless. A subwoofer output means you can boost low frequencies at a later date.

KEF claims these new eggs are the most "sophisticated and acoustically accomplished version" of the speaker, and they feature KEF's trademark Uni-Q driver, claimed to aid precision and dispersion.

The EGG Wireless Digital Music System goes on sale this month for £350 and is available in three different finishes: Gloss Black, Pure White and Frosted Blue.

MORE: Best desktop speakers to buy in 2015

See all our KEF news and reviews