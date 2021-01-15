Join us for the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show on Saturday 24th April

We're excited to announce the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show, a showcase for the future of hi-fi and home cinema.

The What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show will feature the latest products from the biggest brands in the industry, alongside interviews, expert advice and Q&A sessions with the What Hi-Fi? team – and you can watch it all from the comfort of your home.

The show will take place on Saturday 24th April and is completely free to watch. You can register for more information on the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show website.

If you're eager to hear what new products are coming this year, need to know what to look for when you buy a new TV, or want to put your questions to the review team, the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show is for you.

We will be releasing more details on the show, and the full agenda of speakers and sessions, in the coming months.

Got an idea for something you'd like us to discuss? Or is there a product you'd like to hear more about from the people who designed it? Let us know in the comments below.