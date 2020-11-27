John Lewis Black Friday deals: save £1000s on TVs, AirPods and soundbars

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is happening right now, with three- and four-figure savings on a range of products from brands such as Apple, Sony and Samsung.

Those include some Award-winning TVs such as the Samsung UE43TU7100 (now £299) and Samsung UE50TU8500 (now £449), and a ridiculous £2800 discount on the LG OLED65W9PLA 'Wallpaper' OLED TV – now almost half price at £3199.

If it's audio you're after, the Apple HomePod smart speaker is at its lowest-ever price (£279), and you can stay brand loyal and thrifty by pairing that purchase with a pair of 2019 AirPods (£124) or AirPods Pro (£199), both of which come with a handy charging case.

The best sound quality on offer comes from Sony, though, with its Award-winning WH-1000XM3 wireless cans (£219) receiving a mouthwatering three-figure discount.

John Lewis's highly regarded customer service and extended warranties have long made it a popular destination for those purchasing a TV or other piece of electronics, but this Black Friday it is continuing to prove it has some of the best prices available.

So best not to waste too much time before perusing the deals below. They won't be around forever.

View all the best Black Friday 2020 UK deals

TV deals

Award winner Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £299 at John Lewis

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1299 at John Lewis

The 55CX is LG's brand new C-class model for 2020, and it's absolutely superb, offering an excellent all round picture performance, decent sound and a feature set that includes eARC, VRR, ALLM and HFR. Do bear in mind, though, that it's currently missing all of the UK's core catch-up apps, including iPlayer.View Deal

LG OLED65W9PLA 'Wallpaper' OLED TV £5999 £3199 at John Lewis

Near the top of LG's 2019 range is the so-called 'Wallpaper' model, which consists of a ridiculously thin and flexible OLED sheet that you affix to your wall and a separate soundbar that contains the speakers and TV processing gubbins. It's a very pricey option, but currently a massive £2800 less so than at launch.View Deal

Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Smart TV £349 £249 at John Lewis

The best 32-inch TV deal we've spotted. This is a decently spec'd, well-reviewed (by buyers) 32in TV for just £259. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.View Deal

Award winner Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £449 at John Lewis

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps make this one of the biggest bargains around right now.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B OLED TV £1995 £1499 at John Lewis

This is, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. It's now £400 cheaper than that (and £300 cheaper than at launch), making it an even better buy.View Deal

Sony KD-55A8 55-inch OLED TV £1999 £1299 at John Lewis

Sony's top 2020 OLED is one of its best TVs yet. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good by prevailing standards, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design. Gamers looking to the next generation of consoles should pause to consider the lack of some HDMI features, but the A8 is otherwise an excellent all-rounder that will be a pleasure to own.View Deal

Speaker deals

Apple HomePod £319 £279 at John Lewis

In the HomePod, Apple created the best-sounding, most music-orientated smart speaker available in what is now a crowded market. Not only is John Lewis offering £120 off, but a two-year guarantee as well.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar £115 £98 at John Lewis

This all in one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too. View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar £1499 £999 at John Lewis

One of our favourite premium soundbars (it won two What Hi-Fi? Awards on the bounce) is now available with a substantial £500 discount. This is a cracking sound solution with Dolby Atmos processing, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in. The subwoofer is wireless, too.View Deal

Headphone deals

Award winner Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £329 £219 at John Lewis

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. An Award-winning product, and you can save an impressive £110 at John Lewis.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case £249 £199 at John Lewis

These AirPods Pro are the best Apple has released so far, with really strong noise-cancelling and an exceptionally comfortable fit making them even better all-rounders. This £50 saving at John Lewis makes them only more tempting.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £124 at John Lewis

The charging case isn't wireless, but who cares if you're looking to save a few quid? Tiny and light, the latest AirPods pack clever Siri functionality with a weighty, balanced sound and a good fit for most ears. The perfect accompaniment for your iPhone.View Deal

Beats X wireless earbuds £110 £30 at John Lewis

Bluetooth earphones don’t get much easier to use than this, particularly for iPhone owners. Wireless performance is great, they’re an easy fit and the sound is decent.View Deal