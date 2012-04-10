A digitally remastered and fully restored version of Spielberg classic Jaws will be released on Blu-ray on September 3rd.

It will include a 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack of composer John Williams' Oscar-winning score, as well as a digital copy of the film compatible with iTunes and Android, and an UltraViolet copy.

UltraViolet is the new way for customers to collect films in the cloud and download or stream them instantly to smartphones, tablets and computers.

Jaws is one of 13 classic Universal films to be digitally remastered and restored from the original 35mm film elements as part of the studio's ongoing 100th anniversary celebrations.

Over several months, technicians at Universal Studios Digital Services have balanced colour, removed dirt and scratches and repaired any damage frame by frame.

Bonus features included on the disc are:

* The Shark is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS: A feature-length documentary featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with cast and crew including Steven Spielberg, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider.

* JAWS: The Restoration: An all-new, in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie.

* The Making of JAWS: A two-hour documentary featuring interviews with key cast and crew.

* From the Set: An insider’s look at life on the set of JAWS, featuring an interview with Steven Spielberg.

* Deleted Scenes & Outtakes

* JAWS Archives: Take a peek inside the JAWS archives, including storyboards, production photos and marketing materials, as well as a special segment on the JAWS phenomenon.

* Original Theatrical Trailer.

You can pre-order the Blu-ray now from Amazon or Play.com for £17.99.

