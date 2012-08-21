Just announced in Japan by Onkyo Digital Solutions is a wireless adapter able to turn any television into a smart TV with internet access.

Selling for ¥9980 (around £80), the Onkyo NT-A1 plugs into a spare HDMI input on the TV, and comes with a mains adapter, a remote receiver and a handset.

It runs Android 2.3 'Gingerbread' on a 1GHz Cortex A9 processor from UK company ARM, and has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal flash memory. As well as connecting TVs to the internet, it can also be used to stream music and movies.

It connects to a home network using IEE802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, and is capable of outputting video in 720p or 1080p resolutions.

Additional connectivity is provided by a microSD slot able to take cards of up to 32GB from which music and other content can be played, and a USB port to allow the connection of a keyboard and mouse for internet use, or the connection of USB memory devices.

There's no news as yet whether the product will be sold outside Japan, but we have asked the question of Onkyo HQ and will update when we hear any more.

