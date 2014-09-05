The BDA expects to finalise licensing in the first half of 2015, with plans to put 4K Blu-ray discs on shelves by Christmas. It's also hoped that compatible 4K Blu-ray players will be released at the same time.

With 4K TVs growing in popularity with consumers, the only thing that remains outstanding is the production of easily obtainable 4K content.

Both Netflix and Amazon currently offer video streams in Ultra HD 4K, but these are only available through TVs with the HEVC decoder and a strong broadband connection. Most of the major manufacturers have unveiled sets with the HEVC decoder on board at IFA 2014, including Panasonic, Philips, and Toshiba.

The BDA said earlier this year at CES 2014 in Las Vegas that 4K Blu-ray could be in our homes by the end of the year, but it now seems that won't be the case due to unforeseen delays. It's highly likely a further announcement will be made at next year's CES, and you can be sure that we'll report all of the details when that comes in January.

