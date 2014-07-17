The news was seemingly confirmed by Amazon Instant Video marketing director Russell Morris, who told PC Advisor that a team at Amazon was working specifically on bringing 4K video to its streaming service.

We already knew that Amazon was investing plenty of energy in to 4K video; the company confirmed at the start of the year that Amazon Studios would shoot all original content in 4K. So Amazon should be building a decent library of Ultra HD content, something sorely missing at the minute despite the number of 4K TVs on the market continuing to grow.

Amazon announced in 2013 that it would produce five new comedy and drama pilots in 2014 as part of its Amazon Studios project. After feedback on the pilots, some would be made in to full series and be shot in 4K. You can see all the films and TV shows in development - and give your opinion - on the Amazon Studios review page.

Netflix Ultra HD 4K went live in April, offering House of Cards Season 2 to compatible TVs (2014 4K TVs with the HEVC codec). We saw Netflix 4K in action at CES at the start of the year, and were impressed with what we saw.

Netflix plans to invest $3bn on expanding TV and film content in 2014 - having said the company sees no future in 4K discs - and added the complete Breaking Bad series in 4K earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Sony announced a new 4K Media Player, the FMP-X5, which brings streaming to older Sony 4K TVs by having the necessary HEVC codec integrated in to the box. It's due on sale in August for £350.

Amazon also confirmed an Android app would be coming for Prime Instant Video. Currently the service is available on Amazon's own devices, iPad, iPhone, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as smart TVs and selected other home cinema products from LG, Samsung and Sony.

