There’s a whole new range of Aventage home cinema receivers on the Yamaha stand at IFA, ranging in price from £850 to £2000, and all due out in October.

Key features across the range include Apple AirPlay compatibility (unlike last year's models), an Eco mode to reduce power consumption by around 20%, Virtual Presence speaker technology to help create the illusion of extra front presence speakers and Yamaha’s familiar CinemaDSP modes.

The flagship RX-A3020 (below) also gets the more advanced CinemaDSP HD3 and a dedicated second zone HDMI output.

Naturally networking is part of the spec, and as well as AirPlay the Aventage range also gets DLNA for streaming. A direct digital connection via USB will ensure optimum sound quality from your iDevice.

There’s also an AV controller app which can be used to recall your favourite speaker settings, CinemaDSP modes, volume and input settings.

Prices start at £850 for the RX-A820 (top), then it's £1000 for the RXA-A1020, £1500 for the RX-A2020 and topping out at £2000 for the flagship RX-A3020. We'll be reviewing the new range as soon as we can.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook