When Loewe talks about ‘individual design’ the company has a definite idea in mind.

The German manufacturer, for a long time a byword for premium-priced TV luxury, today used its IFA2012 press conference to reaffirm its philosophy.

While the other TV companies here are involved in a seemingly endless technology escalation, Loewe simply gets on with the business of building beautiful, bespoke televisions for those who are fortunate enough to be able to afford them.

At the top of a thoroughly revamped model range is the Reference ID, a thoroughly premium flat-screen design with extensive personalization possibilities – the Loewe stand included a Reference ID model created in partnership with Italian piano manufacturer Fazioli.

If there’s a TV with a more beautifully crafted, luxuriously specified back panel in existence, we’ve yet to see it.

The Individual ID range, though more affordable, is equally well-appointed. Once you take screen-size, networking, sound and finish options into account, there’s over a million different ways a Loewe Individual ID can be configured.

Meanwhile, the Connect ID range expands to include a 55in model as well as a limited edition model produced in collaboration with renowned fashion house Strenesse. If you fancy a bit of leather detailing on your new TV, don’t look any further.

Even the set-up options can be tinkered with: the new Loewe Assist Media operating system and Assist Easy remote control make selecting music, TV, web-browsing and so on as ‘point-and-click’ easy or as ‘show me every stage’ involved as you like.

Away from TVs, Loewe also announced some changes to its SoundVision audio system – new software, new chrome-and-high-gloss-white finish and new smartphone control possibilities with the Loewe Assist Media app.

And the SoundBox radio/CD player gets a new range of colours: green (fashionable), orange (quite sudden) and beige (beige).

What's more, Loewe’s promising some more, and some more radical, innovations for our stand tour tomorrow. All the details, naturally enough, will be here as soon as we have them.

