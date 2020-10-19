Humax Aura PVR: Android TV, Freeview Play and 4K HDR meet for the first time

As Humax picks up the What Hi-Fi? Award for the best non-subscription set-top box for four years, we were beginning to wonder if the company was just kicking back and resting on its laurels. But it appears not – the company has just launched the first-ever Android TV-powered 4K recorder with Freeview Play.

The Humax Aura can be seen as a PVR or a Chromecast with benefits. Its Android TV system means it comes chocked with all Google has to offer on the media streaming front, i.e. Google Assistant voice control, plus access to more than 20,000 apps from the Google Play store and the ability to easily cast Chromecast-supported apps from your phone, tablet or laptop to your TV screen.

On the set-top box side of things are 70+ channels available courtesy of Freeview Play, space for up to 1000 hours of storage, and enough digital tuners that you can record up to four programmes at once while watching a fifth.

(Image credit: Humax)

It will play hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192 kHz, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D audio formats, through its HDMI port.

But the big jump for the Humax Aura, compared to the multi-Award-winning Humax FVP-5000T PVR, is its ability to record 4K HDR content. The pairing of Freeview Play and Android TV also means that there should be fewer app gaps with the likes of All 4 and, hopefully, Britbox all present and correct alongside big hitters such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport.

Another handy addition is the Kids' Zone, an area with children-safe material – including timed content.

The Humax Aura is available from November and comes in two sizes – 1TB (£249) and 2TB (£279).

