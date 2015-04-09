Trending

How connected are you?

How many internet-enabled devices do you own? A YouGov poll of 2000 consumers found that the average British household has 7.4.

Not surprisingly smartphones top the list at 1.7 per household, with laptops at 1.3 and tablets at 1.2. Last year 40% of UK households bought a tablet of one sort or another.

And around 70% of households now own one tablet, with 19% possessing two and 11% three or more.

How much are you prepared to pay for your online services?

Well according to YouGov, it's £1.53/month for email, £1.33/month to use search engines, £1.10 for video, 92p for news websites, 88p for social media, 55p for online games and 52p for price comparison websites.

[Source: The Guardian]