Not surprisingly smartphones top the list at 1.7 per household, with laptops at 1.3 and tablets at 1.2. Last year 40% of UK households bought a tablet of one sort or another.

And around 70% of households now own one tablet, with 19% possessing two and 11% three or more.

How much are you prepared to pay for your online services?

Well according to YouGov, it's £1.53/month for email, £1.33/month to use search engines, £1.10 for video, 92p for news websites, 88p for social media, 55p for online games and 52p for price comparison websites.

