There's arguably never a better time to grab a bargain on a brand new TV than in the post-Christmas sales.

With plenty of deals to be found online, we've pulled together ten of the best television sale prices around.

Found anything better? Let us know in the comments section below.

Panasonic TX-P42GT30B 42in TV £759.99 from Amazon (or Dixons) (read our review)

Samsung UE40D6510W 40in TV + 2 x 3D glasses £749.95 from John Lewis

Samsung UE32D6530 32in TV £528 from PRC Direct (read our review)

Samsung UE40D5520 40in TV £478 from MultizoneAV (read our review)

Panasonic TX-P55VT30B 55in TV £2222.04 from Amazon (or Dixons) (read our review)

Sharp LC60LE636E 60in TV £999.95 from Richer Sounds

Panasonic TX-P46GT30 46in TV £927.82 from Dixons (or Amazon) (read our review)

Toshiba 32UL863B 37in TV £399.97 from Currys

Sony KDL-55HX823 55in TV £1399 from Comet (read our review)

Philips 42PFL9664H 42in TV £499 from Sevenoaks Sound & Vision (read our review)

Stocks may be limited and prices subject to change. Let us know of any deals you spot.

