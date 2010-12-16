Stocks may be limited, and not all online retailers can guarantee deliveries in time for Christmas as you can read here, but some offer in-store collection. Here's what we've found:
Sony KDL-22PX300 with built-in PS2 £199.95 (Richer Sounds)
Samsung LE26C450 £245.60 (PRC Direct) Read our review
Sony KDL-37EX503 £579.99 (Amazon) Read our review
Panasonic TX-L32D25 £599.99 (Dixons) Read our review
Sony KDL-40EX503 £664 (Multizone AV) Read our review
Samsung LE40C750 + free 3D Blu-ray player £789 (Amazon) Read our review
Panasonic TX-P42GT20 £1069.99 (Comet) Read our review
Samsung UE40C8000 £1125 (AJ Electronics) Read our review
Panasonic TX-P50V20 £1192.50 (Dixons) Read our review
Philips 40PFL9904 + free Philips 500GB PVR £1299 (The Home Cinema Centre)
Check out more hot deals in our Christmas bargains story, including Sony's VAT-Back offer which runs until December 24th.
If you spot any other tempting telly offers, let us know in the Comments box below.
