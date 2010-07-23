The deal includes a Sony Bravia KDL-40HX803 3D TV (which we've just tested) worth £1699, a five-year extended warranty (£384), two pairs of 3D active shutter glasses (£100 each), the matching 3D transmitter (£50), a PS3 console or Sony BDP-S470 3D Blu-ray player (each worth £250) and a 3D Blu-ray disc (£23).

At full retail this combo would sell for £2606, but HCS is selling it for £1700 while stocks last. And you can also take advantage of a special finance offer, paying £170 now and the remainder in 12 months' time.

Offer only available while stocks last.

