Take your old telly to the company's Romford or Basildon stores – they'll accept anything from a tiny flickering box from the 1950s to a 42in plasma that cost you three months' wages in 1997 – and you'll get cashback on a new Samsung C7000 or C8000 series 3D TV.

Depending on the Samsung model you choose, you'll get:

40in – £100 cashback

46in – £200 cashback

55in – £300 cashback

For further details, contact Home Cinema Store on 0845 293 6644.

