Here's hoping Bang & Olufsen's BeoPlay EX earbuds sound as good as they look

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled Beoplay EX, billed as the Danish brand’s "most versatile true wireless earphones to date". Promising an unparalleled combination of performance and style to create the perfect personal sound companion, Beoplay EX also boast adaptive ANC and a fully waterproof, dust-resistant IP57 design.

B&O tells us that its Beoplay EX earbuds have been designed with a shape that differs from its predecessors: a "stylish yet comfortable stem-based design that ensures a stable fit for the user" – let's face it, they're looking to become the AirPods alternatives to beat.

And to that end, the specs are promising. Housing the largest ever speaker driver used in a Bang & Olufsen true wireless earbud (at 9.2 mm), the new shape is matched with Bang & Olufsen's signature high-end brushed aluminium aesthetic that is available in three striking colourways.

Battery life is a claimed 20 hours of total playtime including charging in the case, and 6 hours from the buds themselves with ANC turned on.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen )

You're also getting Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint connectivity, three mics per earbud with beamforming technology and own voice functionality built-in, plus an earphone housing that B&O says is smaller than anything it has released before.

Beoplay EX in Anthracite Oxygen will be available from 5th May, priced £349 / $399 / €399 (approximately AU$612). The availability of the Gold Tone and Black Anthracite colourways will follow on 27th May and June (date TBC) respectively.

While we can't vouch for the comfort and sound claims (yet), visually and on paper there's much to enjoy here...

