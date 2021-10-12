Google TV announces personalised profiles, watchlists and Google Assistant help

Google has confirmed that its next Google TV update will feature custom profiles, watchlists and personalised Google Assistant help. It's good news for multiple users in the same household, who should find it much easier to find their favourite movies and TV shows.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that custom profiles will "start rolling out next month on Chromecast with Google TV as well as Google TVs from TCL and Sony". Any downloaded apps and credentials can be used across different profiles, apparently.

Google TV already offered users the ability to sign into multiple personal Google Accounts but recommendations were based on the likes and dislikes of the primary account holder only. Now, each member of the household will get TV and movie recommendations just for them.

Each Google Account will have its own watchlist, separate from anyone else's list and when you say, “what should I watch?”, Google Assistant will make recommendations based on your account. US users will also get access to a new personalised ambient mode, which displays personalised news, such the latest NFL game score, based on your profile.

Rumours that Google was prepping personalised profiles surfaced four months ago, when tech fans found mention of personalised homepages buried in the Google TV source code.

Today's announcement brings Google TV inline with lots of other streaming services.

