The Google Pixel Buds are £159 wireless headphones

In amongst a flurry of new product launches, Google has unveiled its first ever pair of headphones, the Google Pixel Buds...

Hot on the heels of the new Google Home Mini and Max smart speakers, Google has also unveiled a pair of portable wireless earphones.

Designed to partner its second-generation of Pixel smartphones, the Google Pixel Buds are wireless in-ears with built-in Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel Buds come with their own charging case that can pair the headphones with any phone using the Android Nougat - or Oreo when it arrives - operating system.

Google says a single charge should be enough for around 5 hours of playback, while the charging case should be able to prolong the life for a full 24 hours.

All the controls for volume and playback are found on the right earbud, and there's a cord between the two buds to keep them together. So they're not truly wireless, like the Sony WF-1000X, say.

The finishes - Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue - have been designed to match those of Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

With a price of £159, it'll be interesting to hear how they stack up against their rivals, including the Apple Airpods, when they go on sale on the 22nd November.

