Hot on the heels of the new Google Home Mini and Max smart speakers, Google has also unveiled a pair of portable wireless earphones.

Designed to partner its second-generation of Pixel smartphones, the Google Pixel Buds are wireless in-ears with built-in Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel Buds come with their own charging case that can pair the headphones with any phone using the Android Nougat - or Oreo when it arrives - operating system.

Google says a single charge should be enough for around 5 hours of playback, while the charging case should be able to prolong the life for a full 24 hours.

All the controls for volume and playback are found on the right earbud, and there's a cord between the two buds to keep them together. So they're not truly wireless, like the Sony WF-1000X, say.

The finishes - Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue - have been designed to match those of Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

With a price of £159, it'll be interesting to hear how they stack up against their rivals, including the Apple Airpods, when they go on sale on the 22nd November.

