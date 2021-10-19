Google officially launches the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

After months of leaks, hints and teasers, Google has finally unveiled the next handsets in its Pixel range – the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with official pricing and a full spec list.

The Pixel 6 is available today, priced at £599 ($599, AU$999), offering a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD display, and comes in three new colours: sorta seafoam, kinda coral and stormy black. Pixel 6 is built from Gorilla Glass, with up to 2x better scratch resistance than previous Pixel phones with IP68 protection to protect against water and dust.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro costs £849 ($899, AU$1299) and has a 6.7-inch Smooth Display is also made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has a 120 Hz refresh rate with LTPO technology that lowers to 10 Hz to save battery life. It comes in three new colourways: cloudy white, sorta sunny and stormy black.

