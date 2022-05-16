Google launches Pixel 6a and provides a first look at the upcoming Pixel 7 series

As part of its annual I/O conference, Google has shown off a whole host of new Pixel-branded devices, including the Pixel Buds Pro, another attempt at a Pixel Tablet, an all-new Pixel Watch and three new Android smartphones.

Of the phones, the Pixel 6a is up first. This new entry in Google’s budget-friendly line-up and the successor to the Pixel 5a features a similar design language to the company’s 2021 flagship device, the Pixel 6 Pro, and will feature the same Google Tensor processor that was designed and built in-house by Google. It does cut down on some aspects, though, including a downgrade to 6GB of RAM (from 8GB on the standard Pixel 6). It also ditches its bigger sibling’s 50 MP laser autofocus main shooter in favour of a 12.2 MP camera; although, it does retain the 12 MP ultra-wide camera found in the 6 and 6 Pro.

The screen also takes a hit with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with the same Full HD resolution (1080p) but a 60Hz refresh rate rather than the Pixel 6's 90Hz.

These downgrades likely won’t be a tough pill to swallow when you consider the Pixel 6a’s launch price of £399 / $449 / AU$749, which massively undercuts the Pixel 6 (£599 / $599 / AU$999) and 6 Pro (£849 / $899 / AU$1299). Pre-orders for the Pixel 6a begin on 21st July and it's set to ship a week later on the 28th.

Now onto the star of the show, the Pixel 7 series, which is expected to ship this Autumn. The design looks sleek, with a single aluminium band that surrounds the phone and houses the camera setup along the back of the device in a vertical strip, similar to the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 features a double camera setup while the 7 Pro receives a third lens – presumably this will be the same style of camera setup as seen on the Pixel 6 series with a wide and ultra-wide option on the standard device and an added telephoto lens on the Pro model. It will feature Google’s next-generation Tensor system on a chip, which Google has said will feature even more AI-led performance gains, new features, and photography and video upgrades. The Pixel 7 phones will ship with Google’s newly updated Android 13 software, which was also announced at the I/O event.

Each version will be available in three colours, with both sharing Obsidian (black) and Snow (silver/white). The Pixel 7 will also come in a very light yellow colour called Lemongrass, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro’s exclusive colour is Hazel; a deep grey colour with copper metal accents. We should expect more Pixel 7 news in the coming months at a launch at some point this Autumn.

